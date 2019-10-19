Electro Optic Systems (ASX:EOS) Trading Up 2.8%

Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd (ASX:EOS) was up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$6.74 ($4.78) and last traded at A$6.68 ($4.74), approximately 317,035 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.50 ($4.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $694.83 million and a P/E ratio of 37.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$4.16.

About Electro Optic Systems (ASX:EOS)

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, and sells telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, and electro-optic fire control systems in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the Middle East, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Defense Systems and Space segments.

