Electrify.Asia Tops One Day Trading Volume of $58,372.00 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 88.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Electrify.Asia token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX, HitBTC and IDAX. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $607,080.00 and approximately $58,372.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded up 52.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00227919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.01137924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090280 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Kucoin, IDAX, Gate.io, DDEX, TDAX, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

