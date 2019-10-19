ELA Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $52,189.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00227580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.01140998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090221 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,238,883 tokens. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.