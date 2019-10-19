Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

EIDX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research set a $56.00 price objective on Eidos Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

EIDX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.29. 122,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 20.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $49.72.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Uma Sinha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $96,025.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $177,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,375 in the last ninety days. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIDX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

