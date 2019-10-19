Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Given a $56.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

BTIG Research set a $56.00 price objective on Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EIDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eidos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.89 and a current ratio of 20.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of -1.05. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $177,400.00. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $96,025.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $876,375. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 551,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,357 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 457.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

