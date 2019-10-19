Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,352,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,040,000 after purchasing an additional 352,963 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3,607.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 825.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 112,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edison International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $70.52 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.