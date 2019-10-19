EBCoin (EBC) Market Capitalization Tops $544,520.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $544,520.00 and $1,012.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EBCoin has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EBCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00228002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.01135264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00089242 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.