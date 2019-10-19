eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,135 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in eBay by 1.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 22,733 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in eBay by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in eBay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 20,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in eBay by 3.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,557 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.22.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Murphy bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 149,563 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $6,205,368.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,925,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.82 on Friday. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

