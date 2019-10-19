Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $48.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.96 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

EGLE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,128. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 27,932 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $131,001.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,167.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,569,356 shares of company stock worth $11,649,516. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

