EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.50

EACO Corp (OTCMKTS:EACO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and traded as high as $19.55. EACO shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut EACO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, CEO Glen Ceiley sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $33,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

EACO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EACO)

EACO Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

