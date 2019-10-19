E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSP. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on E. W. Scripps in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. E. W. Scripps currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of SSP stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 278,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,330. E. W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

In other E. W. Scripps news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado bought 38,117 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $453,973.47. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 448,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,456.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

