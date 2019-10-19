Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.10.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,856. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. The stock has a market cap of $265.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 781.10% and a negative return on equity of 304.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 564.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis Cano purchased 16,667 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $50,001.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

