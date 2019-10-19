Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Dynasil Co. of America stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. Dynasil Co. of America has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynasil Co. of America had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

