DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DURECT in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded DURECT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 target price on DURECT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.53.

DRRX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 557,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,434. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $376.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.66. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 116.97% and a negative net margin of 123.22%. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127,028 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

