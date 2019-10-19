Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 65.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $80.89 and a one year high of $97.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,653. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

