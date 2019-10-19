Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Drive Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Drive Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of DS opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. The firm had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Drive Shack will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 9.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

