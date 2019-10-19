Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOVA. Wedbush cut shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOVA opened at $28.07 on Friday. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $28.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $808.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.75.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.60% and a negative net margin of 544.09%. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Laliberte sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $103,488.00. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 5,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $147,172.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,847 shares of company stock valued at $401,679. Corporate insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOVA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,347,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 521,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 239,972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

