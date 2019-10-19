Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Lifted by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 272,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR opened at $116.98 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average of $105.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $8,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,519 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,464. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup set a $120.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.93.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.