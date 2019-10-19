DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 2,070 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,784,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,878,000 after purchasing an additional 448,737 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $118.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,358,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,830. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

