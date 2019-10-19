DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.46 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 31,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $142.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.98 per share, with a total value of $29,983.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Filippo Passerini purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,238 shares of company stock worth $842,073. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie set a $99.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

