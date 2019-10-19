DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,376 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $51,082.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,900,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,950.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,304 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $84.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.77. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.70 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.