DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 15,315 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,315 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Bergstrom purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,645.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.12.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

