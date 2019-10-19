Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Invests $17.98 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 254,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,982,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 18.6% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.04.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

