Distil (LON:DIS) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -1.40

Media stories about Distil (LON:DIS) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a news impact score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of DIS stock opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. Distil has a twelve month low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.76 ($0.04).

About Distil

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

