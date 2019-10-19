Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.10, approximately 753,052 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 975,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

DPLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $7.00 price target on Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $390.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPLO. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 1,482.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,600,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,154,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 614,918 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 424,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 990,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 224,067 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile (NYSE:DPLO)

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.