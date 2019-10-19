DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,645.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 27% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $4,645.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00674780 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002307 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

