DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches One Day Volume of $50,634.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $50,634.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00847319 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000986 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,577,161 tokens. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

