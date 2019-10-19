DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $132.00

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.00 and last traded at $131.62, with a volume of 45654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.60.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $162.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.56 and its 200-day moving average is $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter worth $44,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter worth $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 256.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter worth $59,000.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

