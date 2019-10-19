Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Digi International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Digi International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ DGII remained flat at $$14.28 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,451. Digi International has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.79 million, a PE ratio of 285.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $35,875.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,264.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 32.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 39.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

