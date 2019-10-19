Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ABN Amro raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $58.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

