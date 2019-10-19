Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) and Fastly (OTCMKTS:FSLY) Head-To-Head Survey

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Destiny Media Technologies and Fastly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Fastly 0 3 9 0 2.75

Fastly has a consensus price target of $25.49, indicating a potential upside of 12.28%. Given Fastly’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Fastly’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $3.61 million 15.24 $650,000.00 N/A N/A Fastly N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Destiny Media Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 17.94% 24.40% 20.88% Fastly N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Destiny Media Technologies beats Fastly on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format. The company offers Play MPE, a promotional music marketing and digital distribution service for broadcast audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content through the Internet. Its Play MPE is used by the recording industry for transferring pre-release broadcast music, radio shows, and music videos to trusted recipients, such as radio stations, media reviewers, VIP's, DJ's, film and TV personnel, sports stadiums, and retailers. It also provides Clipstream online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party Websites or emails; and playback is through Clipstream JavaScript codec engine. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

