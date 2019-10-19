Dero (DERO) Hits Market Cap of $4.15 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Dero has a market cap of $4.15 million and $1.76 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00006121 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,414,159 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject . The official website for Dero is dero.io

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

