Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Get Dermira alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DERM traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.16. 10,785,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,551. Dermira has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.08.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.57. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 478.29% and a negative net margin of 306.91%. The business had revenue of $66.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dermira will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,917.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans purchased 23,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $199,998.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,747.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DERM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 124.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 621.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Dermira by 41.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Dermira in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dermira in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.