Delphy One Day Trading Volume Hits $115,120.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Delphy has a market cap of $2.65 million and $115,120.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. In the last week, Delphy has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00228109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.01125934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00089538 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy launched on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.