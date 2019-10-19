Delphy (DPY) Market Capitalization Tops $2.65 Million

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Delphy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $120,196.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00228252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.01134375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00089404 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

