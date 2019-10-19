DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,153,457 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 358,920 shares.The stock last traded at $0.52 and had previously closed at $0.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DMPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.59). On average, equities analysts expect that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

