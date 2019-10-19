DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is involved in developing drug for orphan cancer indications. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James reissued a buy rating on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of DMPI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 205,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,723. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.59). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

