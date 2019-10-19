Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Del Taco Restaurants has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.47-0.52 EPS and its FY19 guidance at ~$0.47-0.52 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TACO opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TACO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

