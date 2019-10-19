David Jenkinson Sells 193,210 Shares of Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Stock

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.10), for a total value of £4,598,398 ($6,008,621.46).

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.36) on Friday. Persimmon plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,444.50 ($18.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,529 ($33.05). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,080.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,059.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,438 ($31.86) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, September 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,538.42 ($33.17).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

