Datacoin Price Hits $0.0005 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $18,859.00 and $7.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003986 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001270 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001861 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00062772 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,378,953 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.