Data Transaction Token (XD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24,094.00

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Data Transaction Token has traded down 86.8% against the dollar. One Data Transaction Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, Bitinka and Ethfinex. Data Transaction Token has a total market capitalization of $378,800.00 and approximately $24,094.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Data Transaction Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00228596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.01135460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00029560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00089535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Data Transaction Token Profile

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,973,985 tokens. Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Data Transaction Token’s official website is www.scroll.network

Buying and Selling Data Transaction Token

Data Transaction Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Hotbit, Ethfinex, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Data Transaction Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Data Transaction Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Data Transaction Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Data Transaction Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.