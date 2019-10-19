Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,696 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $50,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 527.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 231.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $147.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 target price on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.29.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,601 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $368,457.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,279 shares of company stock worth $5,461,569. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

