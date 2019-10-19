Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.63 ($63.52).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR DAI opened at €48.43 ($56.31) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44. Daimler has a 52 week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52 week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.