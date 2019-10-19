Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $66,960.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,325.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
CYTK stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.94.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 308.73% and a negative return on equity of 575.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on CYTK. ValuEngine lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.
