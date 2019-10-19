Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $66,960.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,325.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CYTK stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 308.73% and a negative return on equity of 575.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 129.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CYTK. ValuEngine lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

