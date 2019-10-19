CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $771.65

CVS Group Plc (LON:CVSG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $771.65 and traded as low as $981.00. CVS Group shares last traded at $985.00, with a volume of 123,896 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.20. The company has a market cap of $680.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 935.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 775.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.56%. CVS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.52%.

In other CVS Group news, insider Simon Innes sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,003 ($13.11), for a total value of £1,053,150 ($1,376,127.01).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

