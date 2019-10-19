Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 650,517 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 947.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 102,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.16. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.16 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

