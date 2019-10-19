Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 48,436 Shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 79.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,436 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.45. Century Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.47 million, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.11. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Century Aluminum’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

