Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 529 eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in eHealth by 2,002.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 28.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. First Analysis raised eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price objective on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.73.

EHTH opened at $59.69 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $112.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.98 million. eHealth’s revenue was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Timothy C. Hannan sold 19,785 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $2,043,196.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,145.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 99,516 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $10,378,523.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,440 and have sold 168,627 shares valued at $17,476,948. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

