Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 10,099 Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 271.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price objective on Genocea Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Genocea Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genocea Biosciences Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

