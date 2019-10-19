Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,557,000.

In other news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $42,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MWK opened at $6.96 on Friday. Mohawk Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.46 million.

MWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

